Google Introduces New Pixel Buds A Wireless Headphones

Google announced this Thursday (3rd) a new pair of wireless headphones from the Pixel Buds line. Images of the accessories have been leaked in recent weeks, as well as some of the model’s features.

The Pixel Buds A-Series carry the same technical audio characteristics as the Pixel Buds 2020, plus respond to voice commands with “Ok, Google”.

The design difference is light, with a change to the end hooks, which have been made smaller and softer to increase wearing comfort. The Dark Olive color, which keeps the case in shades of white, is another addition. In terms of connectivity, it brings the Bluetooth 5.0 standard.

Google’s idea is to position Pixels Buds A-Series as a cheaper and simpler alternative to AirPods, especially in price. To do this, however, some features were cut — including wireless recharging of the box, reduction of wind noise, and gesture control.

The headphones are IPX4 certified for water and sweat resistance, and the battery is capable of lasting five hours of uninterrupted use.

The box is also used for recharging and concentrates more than 24 hours of energy to be transferred to the headphones, with 15 minutes being needed to guarantee three hours of use.

Availability

The Pixel Buds A-Series headphones will be released on June 17, 2021, initially only in the US and Canada. In these two countries, online pre-order is already open at a price of US$99 — about R$505 in direct currency conversion.