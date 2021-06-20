Google Introduces A New Way To Maximize Chat View Within Messages

Google has introduced a new way to enlarge the chat view within Messages. If you feel like Google Messages is using a font that’s too small, there’s now a new way to make your conversations bigger.

The two-finger magnification gesture coming to the Google Messages application is offered with the 8.3.026 update. However, some Reddit users state that this feature is also available in version 8.1.051. Regardless, if the Google Messages app you’re using doesn’t yet have the ability to change the text size with a two-finger pinch or open, it will be added soon.

Zooming in Conversations may not seem like a significant change, but there was no way to adjust the text size in Messages before. Of course, there is the system-level text size option, but a change you make here will affect the text display on the entire Android device. This new option gives users a little more control. If you like the default Android text size but find the text size in Messages too small, you can just make changes in Messages.

Let’s make a small note about the zoom feature in Messages. Changing the text size only works when viewing a conversation. If you’re looking at your list of ongoing conversations, the zoom gesture won’t work. However, this is not very important because when you zoom in on a conversation, this text size change applies to all other chats and messaging in Messages.

Anyway, the ability to zoom in chat is a nice addition and the latest in a long line of improvements. Recently, in addition to rolling out the ability to pin calls, Google has finally started making end-to-end encryption widely available to RCS users.