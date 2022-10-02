Google introduces a new keyboard Stick: it can even be used as a wand (!)

Google has unveiled the Gboard Bar, a new single-row keyboard that is claimed to be able to find letters much easier than a traditional keyboard.

Google has many physical or digital tools that you can see and use to ensure accessibility. Google is probably one of the companies that pays the most attention to this issue. Now their Japanese office has decided to come up with a funny car that we don’t know if it’s a joke or a fact.

Google Japan has announced the Gboard Bar, a physical keyboard in which all the keys are arranged in one row. Google Japan claims that its new keyboard has some advantages, and the most important of them is that it allows users to find the right key faster than ever before.

Single row Google keyboard with search letters that are easier to find

Google offers a new design in which all keys are located in a straight line, which makes it easier to search for letters compared to a traditional keyboard. According to the company, this design minimizes the need to look in all directions, as is the case with a traditional keyboard.

When you say a video about the product and the mentioned features, you say “it’s true”, but when you see its design and use, you say “come on, dear”. This time Google has come up with a really interesting product: this single-row keyboard can be used as a ruler for measuring objects or even as a stick while walking. It can be easily cleaned with a simple cloth. In addition to this keyboard, Google also has plans for an emoji version and a gaming model with an LED.

There is no official statement from Google about whether the project is just a joke, but details such as the product commercial and the public release of the Google project on Github can be interpreted as the team’s desire to have fun.