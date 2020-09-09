Google interface changes and many new features

Android 11 has finally been released and is being distributed as an update to compatible devices. After a long period in beta, Google’s operating system debuts with good news for users, ranging from visual changes, performance optimization, new native features and more privacy.

Android 11: Learn all about updating

Android 11 comes to the world full of news: native screen recording, balloons to continue using messengers while using your phone, new gestures and more. The notifications tab now gathers messages received in an exclusive section, while separating the “Silent notifications” – the most recurring or apps you use very little – to optimize the viewing space.

The dark mode receives adjustments according to schedules – fully programmable by the user. There are new gestures for navigation without the three main buttons, added to the “new” gesture to open the camera app, similar to the one already known on Motorola smartphones.

Greater control over your data

As it was already present in the beta, permanent permission requests are not the only option. Apps that need to access your camera, GPS location, microphone or personal files will be subject to your approval each time you try to access them.

The same is true for apps that have already received permanent access authorization, but that you have stopped using for a while. After a certain period of inactivity, apps once authorized to access sections of the device will lose their permissions and will need to be accepted again by the user. The loss of authorizations will be duly notified by the user, who can disable this feature or accept access to the app easily.

Starting with Android 11, security or privacy updates will be entirely dependent on Google Play. That way, Google will maintain greater control over updates and minimize resource fragmentation within the Android ecosystem.

Renewed media and connection control

With Android 11, when you press the Power button for a long time, the system will open a menu of connections and features across the screen. The section will manage devices connected to the smartphone – such as smartbands, smartwatches, headsets and more – and Smart Lock permissions.

Control over music and videos has also changed: with the new Google system it will be possible to change the device that displays content more easily, making it easier to transition between environments or your wants, such as switching from headphones to speakers.



