Google in the biggest antitrust lawsuit in 20 years

Yeah, guys, it was bad for Google. Last Tuesday, the United States Department of Justice filed the largest antitrust lawsuit in the past 20 years against the company.

The justification is simple: the search giant, as its nickname suggests, controls this market. Not only that. The company also owns the whole thing when it comes to search-related advertising. According to Uncle Sam’s office, Google cultivates its leadership through exclusive, interconnected business deals that do not give a gap to competitors. The government says the company raises billions of dollars from ads on its platform and uses part of that money to pay cell phone manufacturers (Samsung, LG, Apple…), operators (AT&T, Verizon…) and browsers (Safari, Firefox…) to remain as a predefined and standard search engine. Seems like travel? It might be, but think about it: would Google have an 80% market share in the USA if it weren’t on all iPhones and Androids? And would everyone use the verb “googlar” as a synonym for search if they weren’t the main characters?

The other side of the screen

We even tried to talk to Google Brazil to answer these questions, but they don’t want to hear about it. Everything they think was said, clearly and pointedly, in a post on the official blog. The company explains that, like numerous other companies, it also pays to promote its services. And he made a good comparison: in the analogy, a cereal brand can pay to stock its products on a shelf at the eye level of the consumer and thus stand out from the rest. Likewise, in the digital world, Google pays to stay “at eye level”. Only this shelf is the home screen of a cell phone or a desktop, for example. So, for the general to use their search engine, they negotiate with the whole crowd (and some more) to always be the first option. For the company, it doesn’t hurt. BTW, she even poked in the post: “Let’s be clear: our competitors are also available, if you want to use them”. Ouch!

We are all antitrust

I bet you are wondering what this process has different, since it turns and moves Satya Nadella shows up at the North American Congress to explain itself. To illustrate, we need to go back in time and remember the Microsoft antitrust case, which ran from 1993 and extended until 2009. We exchanged an idea with Marcelo Calliari, head of the Competition Law area at TozziniFreire, and he helped us with this. memory. According to him, at the time, Democrats wanted the company to separate Internet Explorer from Windows 95 because they thought the browser was the center of the market. But the case went on for so many years that it was left up to the Republicans to decide, and then the bid went smoother and the company ended up making a deal with the government (which had a more free-market view) without having to break up. Now, with Google, things are different, as the two parties agree that the search giant has a monopoly. Thus, even if the next government changes sides, the process must remain ongoing, as the case is very sensitive and even the few staff changes in the Department of Justice are unlikely to affect the partition’s posture. “It would be demoralizing for the organ and nobody would like to do that,” said Marcelo, to the misfortune of the googlers.

I’m (not) feeling lucky

The concern with big techs is not new, as you can see. And in Europe things have gotten pretty bad already, with billion-dollar fines imposed. These processes demonstrate that, in fact, many countries are concerned with having few companies with a lot of power. The question is not whether or not it is a real fear of governments. The question is another: just use competition law and impose fines or should they regulate these big players, sometimes even dissolving them, so that the competition is fair? Certain companies will always abuse their structural position to benefit, and penalties will not change that. On the other hand, the “punishment” for the giants can disrupt the local innovation process. “These cases take years and thousands of documents are analyzed. It is not easy to prove that a company is manipulating the market to benefit. They need to find evidence of bad intentions. It is difficult to know how to keep the market open, competitive, without harming the consumer. and without killing innovation “, said Marcelo.



