Google Images: Tips To Improve Your Search Engine

Google Images is a search tool that brings as results a set of photos, illustrations and even animations of the most varied formats and origins.

Using this feature is as simple as browsing Google Photos or the traditional search engine, but you can improve the accuracy of your searches with simple tools or techniques in your browser.

Below, we’ve broken down some of these suggestions so that you can master the platform and find exactly what you’re looking for.

What do use rights mean?

One of the Google Images filter fields is especially important, especially if you’re going to use the photos in some project, product or online environment.

This is the “Usage rights” field, which indicates the copyright status of the photo. In “Creative Commons Licenses”, you only receive images that have been marked as reusable as a result. This means you can save and use in other ways, but always crediting the original source.

The field “Other commercial licenses” displays the photos and portraits of amateur or professional photographers, or news agencies and image banks. In these cases, it may be necessary to pay for licensing the material.

When you click on an image, the browser itself displays some information about the license so you can get informed before saving it.