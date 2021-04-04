Google illuminates Stadia’s complex aspects

Google is working to use the cloud game service Stadia platform more. In this direction, the company brings the technically complex aspects of Stadia to light, starting with the controller setup.

Google Stadia aims for simplicity

Since the inception of the service, Google has created a Stadia developer blog to announce about features, programs, new tools and partnerships. The company announced that the blog now aims to bring simplicity to a world full of complexities for end users. Accordingly, Stadia will use its team to address the technical aspects of the cloud game service platform.

The first example of Google’s work on the Stadia developer blog was to transfer the installation of the Stadia controller to the mobile application with Flutter. Because setting up the Stadia controller seems like a relatively simple process, it can be confusing for the user to open the controller, find the controller using the Stadia mobile app, connect to the device via Bluetooth and send Wi-Fi credentials.

Of course, given that there are thousands of different phones and Wi-Fi routers, the conditions are not always the same. In possible technical malfunctions, distortion may occur with the signal noise and power of Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE). Also, a user’s phone may have an unreliable antenna, or a poor battery controller. A user can turn off Bluetooth during setup. Or it may be a mandatory software update that is not installed correctly on the controller. Here, the developer team rushes to help with all these problems.

On the other hand, Google stated that besides reliability, the concepts of accuracy and approachability are other issues on the developer team’s mind.