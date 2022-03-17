Google I/O 2022 is Confirmed For May and Will Have A Reduced Audience

Google has confirmed the holding of Google I/O 2022, this year’s edition of the company’s conference for fans, employees and developers.

The event will take place between May 11 and 12 this year and the opening conference is again scheduled for its traditional home: the Shoreline Amphitheater, an open-air amphitheater in the city of Mountain View, in the US state of California. .

The company’s CEO, Sundar Pichai, confirmed the information on his Twitter profile.

Despite being held in person, the conference will have a very small in-person audience, composed only of employees and partners from Google itself. Due to sanitary measures to reduce agglomerations and contamination by covid-19, the external public will still be restricted to digital transmissions.

everything virtual

The entire program of the event, which is one day less than in previous editions, will be free and open to all interested parties. Traditionally, the conference brings together Google hardware and software announcements, as well as developer workshops involving the company’s ecosystem and lectures on specific environments and systems.

Google didn’t perform I/O in 2020 because of the pandemic. The following year, it held an event in a totally virtual way and revealed, among other services and products, the Android 12 mobile operating system.