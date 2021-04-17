Google I / O 2021: what to expect from the event?

Google I / O event was canceled last year, but will return in 2021 in a fully digital version. Google’s presentation will take place between May 18 and 20, serving as a stage for the revelation of great news of the company for the year.

The official website of the event allows you to register for free to participate in lectures and has more details of the presentations. However, Google does not disclose which products will appear during I / O 2021.

Below, you can check some devices and news that can show up during this year’s presentation.

Android 12

One of the figurines confirmed at Google I / O is the new version of the company’s mobile operating system. Currently in testing, Android 12 is expected to gain a formal presentation during the May event, in addition to details about the first beta of the OS.

Wear OS

In addition to Android 12, the web giant is also expected to reveal news about Wear OS during I / O 2021. Rumors that have recently emerged suggest that Samsung should launch the Galaxy Watch 4 with the system and Google itself can make a Pixel Watch with the operating system.

While smart watches should only arrive in the future, Google can take advantage of I / O to shed more light on Wear OS and draw the attention of developers.

Pixel Buds A

Google can take advantage of the Google I / O 2021 spotlight to officially launch the Pixel Buds A wireless headset. The product has recently appeared in leaks and is expected to arrive with fully wireless design and optimizations for use with the Google Assistant.

In addition to having already appeared in registries, Pixel Buds A was also listed in the Google store recently, which practically confirms the presence of the accessory at the event.

Google Assistant and Nest products

I / O 2021 can also be the stage for introducing new products from the Nest line and Google Assistant functions. The company already has the habit of revealing tools for artificial intelligence during the event, as was the case with Google Duplex.

On the connected devices side, Android Central estimates that Google may introduce cameras and buzzers for the Nest smart system. Recently, the company has already launched Nest Hub and possibly will leave the speakers out of the event.