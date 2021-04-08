Google I / O 2021: virtual event takes place between May 18th and 20th

Google I / O is back after a year on hold. The event organized by Google will have an edition in 2021 in virtual format and totally free, with the program distributed between the 18th and the 20th of May.

The revelation happened through a puzzle that, when solved, indicated the event’s realization and dates. The previous year’s edition, Google I / O 2020, was canceled due to the covid-19 pandemic and did not even have a virtual edition.

In addition to an opening conference with the announcement of news in software and hardware, the event usually hosts workshops, technical sessions and question and answer meetings for enthusiasts and developers of the brand’s platforms.

Although there is no cost even for content with reserved spaces, it is necessary to pay attention to the dates and demands of the rooms to ensure their presence. The full schedule will be released in late April 2021.

Registration for Google I / O 2021 is now open, along with a question about the event. Click here to access.