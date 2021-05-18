Google I / O 2021: Time and How To Stream Online All The News About Android

Google I / O 2021: Held annually, the eyes of the network and technology sectors tend to be on Google I / O each May, the developer congress organized by the Internet giant to present and discuss Google applications and open technologies. from Internet.

And it is not a single day, but the event itself lasts 3 days, opening with the traditional Google Keynote, in which they will tell us news of their ongoing projects, there will be announcements of other new projects and we will know more about things like the new version of your android system

GOOGLE I / O 2020 canceled

But last year, when the Google I / O 2020 edition was to be held, something happened. Something called Coronavirus. The pandemic that still lasts for us ruined all the events of the year, and Google I / O was one of the first affected. The 2020 face-to-face edition was first canceled at the beginning of March 2020, but there was still a loophole left to move the I / O to a purely digital celebration. But in the end we didn’t even have that, and at the end of March 2020, Google canceled that year’s edition.

But we are in 2021, a year of hope and only a few months away – let’s cross a few fingers we can – that this pandemic is nothing more than a horrible memory in the history books. And if the Mobile World Congress returns -although that remains to be seen- and the Facebook F8, the Google I / O will also return.

See online Google I / O 2021

Starting today May 18 and until May 20, I / O 2021 will give us 3 days of talks, events and presentations on the news of Android 12, Wear OS and all Google software and hardware products, with the novelty of that this year everything will be completely digital and without physical presence.

See the Google I / O 2021 keynote live online

With an estimated starting time for 19:00 today (Spanish time), at 7 in the afternoon the initial note of Google I / O 2021 will begin, starting the streaming of the event, from which we will tell you the news that comes out and at the end we will provide you with a summary of everything that happened.

If you want to see the Google I / O 2021 conference live, you can do it from this Google link or directly from the YouTube player that we put right here below, which will begin broadcasting at 6:40 p.m., 20 minutes before the show .

Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): at 7:00 p.m.

Spain (Canary Islands): at 6:00 p.m.

United States (New York / East Coast): at 1:00 p.m.

United States (San Francisco / West Coast): at 10:00 am

Argentina: at 2:00 p.m.

Bolivia: at 1:00 p.m.

Brazil: at 2:00 p.m.

Chile: at 1:00 p.m.

Colombia: at 12:00 hours

Costa Rica: at 11:00 am

Cuba: at 1:00 p.m.

Ecuador: at 12:00 hours

El Salvador: at 11:00 am

Guatemala: at 11:00 am

Honduras: at 11:00

Mexico: at 12:00

Nicaragua: at 11:00 am

Panama: at 12:00 hours

Paraguay: at 1:00 p.m.

Peru: at 12:00 hours

Puerto Rico: at 1:00 p.m.

Dominican Republic: at 1:00 p.m.

Uruguay: at 2:00 p.m.

Venezuela: at 1:00 p.m.