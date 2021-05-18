Google I / O 2021 Starts Today (18) With Over 100 Technical Sessions

Google I / O 2021, Google’s annual event for developers, begins this Tuesday (18th). With news for Android, Workspace, security and privacy, meetings on specific platforms and more, the agenda starts today and runs until Thursday (20).

With free workshops and lectures, Google expects more than 200,000 registered developers from 181 different countries to participate. According to the company, about 80% of developers are from outside the US. In total, there will be more than 100 technical sessions.

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, says the event is hosted entirely online to preserve the safety of attendees. “We are thinking about you and we hope for better days,” he said, relating covid-19 to the execution of the digital event.

