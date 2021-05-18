Google I / O 2021 Live; Android News Live

Google I / O 2021 event live and direct

Pixel Buds A

Google could present its new wireless headphones to compete with Apple’s AirPods and Samsung’s Galaxy Buds. We would be talking about an economic version, which would maintain the same design of the current Pixel Buds but with touches inside, it would arrive in white and in a new green color.

Android 12

Version 12 of the Android operating system will be the main protagonist today, all the changes and news will be shown. According to the latest leaks, we will find a new lock screen design, new options when taking screenshots, a great improvement in privacy and security and many more news that we will see in a few minutes.

In these events, Google tends to focus on the software since it is a presentation aimed at developers, but it is true that in several editions, the American company has taken the opportunity to announce its new Pixel terminals, below we will tell you all the rumors that accompany the edition of this 2021 (edited)

After 12 versions behind it, Google I / O has been the place where the Mountain View company has presented its Android terminals par excellence, the Pixel family, Google Home speakers, its low-cost ChromeBook portals and, of course, its systems Android and Chrome OS operating.

Welcome and welcome to the live broadcast of the Google I / O 2021 event, Google’s annual developer conference, which returns after the cancellation of its last edition due to the COVID-19 pandemic.