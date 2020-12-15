Google Home Max smart speaker production ended

Google has discontinued the production of the Home Max smart speaker. It is stated that the loudspeaker, which promises high sound quality, is also out of stock in Google’s store. When looking at the product page in the Google Store, it is reported that both the black and white models of Home Max are out of stock.

Although the production of Google Home Max ends, this does not mean that the support for the device is over. The company will continue to release software and security updates for the device.

The statement made by Google on the subject includes the following statements: “There will be no change in the service that current Home Max users receive. We will continue to release software and security updates for Home Max devices. We are still committed to delivering an amazing audio experience for all Assistant compatible products. ”

Google Home Max was available in the US in December 2017 for $ 399.99. Nest Audio, Google’s newest smart speaker, was introduced in October. This device is available for $ 99.99.



