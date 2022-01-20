Google Hires Ex-PayPal To Enter Cryptocurrency Industry

Google: Alphabet, which owns Google and other side ventures, announced the hiring of an executive who worked at payments company PayPal to head the company’s financial services division.

Arnold Goldberg will head the division that handles services like the company’s e-wallet and Google Pay, as well as “emerging markets efforts.” He participated, among other projects, in the implementation of bitcoin as an accepted currency on PayPal, in a move announced in late 2020.

However, this is not just any hiring: the new executive must also be responsible for bringing the giant closer to a sector that it had previously avoided.

Diving into Cryptocurrencies

Goldberg’s role should involve implementing mechanisms for storing and transacting assets like bitcoin. “Cryptocurrency is something we pay a lot of attention to. As user and market demand evolves, we evolve with it”, explains to Bloomberg the president of the commercial division of the company Bill Ready, who is also a former PayPal employee.

The company’s objective is to transform the existing digital wallet into something more global, including entrance tickets, tickets and plane and even vaccination certificates – a measure already partially implemented also by Apple.

It is worth remembering that, last year, Google canceled a project that would offer banking services to users called Plex.