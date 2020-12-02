Google highlights the new functionality of Chrome OS

The time to consider Chrome OS only as a system for surfing the internet has passed, considering the features added in recent years. The platform is not only compatible with most apps developed for Android, but also supports programs for Linux and is already capable of running Windows via virtualization.

Google wants to show the world how Chrome OS is more mature than ever, having released on Tuesday, December 1, a post on its blog highlighting not only some of the news that were added this week, but also the various functions already available that allow “awakening the creativity of users”.

Starting with photographs, the search giant points out that it is possible to connect an SD card or external disk to a Chromebook for quick access to images on Google Photos, with the integrated image editor already giving access to basic editing options. For those who prefer to have more control, applications such as Photopea and even Adobe Lightroom are also available.

The company also highlights the possibilities in relation to simpler video editing, which can be easily shared on social networks. Here, Google highlights WeVideo and Kapwing, in addition to Clipchamp, which focuses on posting content on services such as Facebook and Twitter.

The Mountain View giant also highlighted the presence of Adobe Spark, Canva, Figma, ArtFlow and Concepts apps for the production of sketches and finished artwork on Chrome OS. To celebrate these capabilities, Google brought together a group of artists who produced a series of new wallpapers for the system using Chromebooks.

Finally, the company stressed that Chromebook owners have special access to benefits in numerous content creation apps, including free access to paid apps or trial periods for premium versions of some of them.

Remember that Samsung may already be preparing to launch a new Chromebook 2 during the launch event of the Galaxy S21. In addition, it is likely that we will soon see Chromebooks equipped with processors based on AMD’s Zen 3 architecture, which would make them extremely capable of performing heavier tasks.



