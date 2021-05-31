Google ‘Hidden’ Privacy Options On Android

Google: Court documents made public by the Arizona Attorney General’s Office in the U.S. revealed that Google tried to convince Android device makers to install settings that deliberately made it difficult for users to turn off location data collection.

According to the documentation, revealed last week by Business Insider, in a lawsuit filed by the state of Arizona against Google, the Moutain View giant continued to collect information from users, even after they turned off the app’s tracking settings.

The thing is so serious that a former vice president of Google Maps, Jack Menzel, admitted in testimony that the only way Google will not be able to know your place of residence and work is if you enter false data in your registration. A product manager, Jen Chai, responsible for localization services, didn’t know how the settings actually worked.

Doubtful Google Practices

The court documents show that Google pressured equipment makers such as LG to hide some privacy settings easily found in the menu, “precisely because users liked them”, hiding them in deeper layers of the operating system’s interface.

The lawsuit filed by Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich alleges that Google engaged in “dubious practices.” According to the prosecutor, the things discovered so far are shocking, confirming “that Google is doing everything it can to spy on everyone it can, without providing any kind of warning to anyone,” he told the FOX Business channel.

In response, Google told The Verge that the Attorney General’s action is being taken with some of its main competitors to together “do everything to deface our services”. The search giant swears that it has “always” incorporated privacy features into its products and that it eagerly wants to “clear things up.”