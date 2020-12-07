Google has released update to Pixel line

The Google Pixel 5 has already received a major update with Google Camera 8.1, but that is not all, now Google has finally released the so-called Pixel Feature Drop of December, which is coming with several new features for the cell phone line covering several models. Check out everything new with her.

Among the first novelties we have Hold For Me and the extreme battery savings reaching more devices than the Pixel 5. Speaking in the last launch of Google, he and the whole line are receiving the Adaptive Sound function with automatic volume, network change 5G and 4G depending on the application in use, in-app translations through Multitasking Lens and more customization options on the home screen.

You’ll also be able to export your music history automatically recognized by Google Assistant on YouTube Music to create a new playlist, as well as screen sharing in group calls on Duo and more options for editing within Photos.

Another novelty that has emerged today and is already arriving is the GPS with 3D mapping, which improves the sensor’s accuracy much more and should help a lot those who need to visit cities or new places frequently.

The adaptive battery is gaining improvements that promise to keep the phone away from the plug for longer, as well as reducing battery wear by charging the phone more slowly when you are sleeping.

In addition to further customization for the home screen grid, this Pixel Drop arrives with new icon shapes, wallpaper collections by Google Arts & Culture and many others inspired by The Mandalorian to match the camera’s AR experiments.

Availability

The update is being released today by Google for the following devices:

Google Pixel 3

Google Pixel 3 XL

Google Pixel 3a

Google Pixel 3a XL

Google Pixel 4

Google Pixel 4 XL

Google Pixel 4a

Google Pixel 4a 5G

Google Pixel 5

It is worth mentioning that, as always, the update is released in waves, so it may take some time for it to reach your Pixel, but it must be available for all compatible models, since it is officially the December update. for the entire line.



