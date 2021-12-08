Google Has Announced The Best Chrome Extensions Of 2021!

Google shared the most successful Chrome extensions of 2021 with users through its official blog. Here are the addons…

The technology giant, which chose the best of 2021 in Google Play with a blog post it shared last month, now shared the best add-ons designed for its browser Google Chrome.

The list contains several useful add-ons that can help you be more productive, communicate and collaborate with teammates, choose a new language, and customize your browser experience.

Google has selected 13 plugins for users

Publishing the best plug-ins of the past year through its official blog, Google introduced a total of 13 different plug-ins to users. It is noteworthy that this year, more efficiency and add-ons that can facilitate the work of users in the business world are brought together.

Here are the best Chrome extensions of 2021:

Used by 7 million users in total, Loom allows you to record your screen and voice and send it to your colleagues or customers very quickly. Mote: Mote allows you to easily add audio comments and audio content to shared documents, assignments, emails and forms. The plugin integrates with Google Docs , Slides, Sheets, Forms, Classroom and Gmail for easy recording and playback.

Wordtune stands out as an AI-powered authoring plugin that understands what you’re trying to say and suggests ways to make your writing clearer, more compelling and original. It makes a text that you try to write with short or uninteresting words that the other party can perceive better. Forest: Designed to be a solution to internet and smartphone addiction, Forest allows you to grow a virtual tree and thus stay away from your device for as long as you wish.

: It integrates the dark mode to all websites, so that the black theme can be used on sites that do not support it. Tab Manager Plus : Thanks to this extension, which is one of the best tab managers among Chrome extensions, you can control your open tabs.

: Also offered as a computer program, Nimbus stands out as one of the best screenshot and video recording tools designed for Chrome. Kami: Offering a browser-based education platform for both students and teachers, Kami was one of the most downloaded add-ons in 2021.

InsertLearning saves teachers and students time. Teachers can add questions, discussions and information directly to any website. These images meet the students instantly. Toucan: The add-on that aims to make learning a new language more fun is one of the highlights of 2021…

Organizes vocabulary words into flashcard decks for quick revisions. Stylus: You can create custom themes and skins for your favorite websites and upload themes designed by other users. For example, you can give WhatsApp Web a completely different look.

So what do you think about the list published by Google? Do not forget to share your views with us in the comments section.