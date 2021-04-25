Google Groups: How to make a group in the tool

Google Groups: Within the Google ecosystem, it is possible to start discussion groups with organized emails, an easy-to-manage contact list and a collection of messages that can be consulted even after they have been deleted in the Inbox.

What is Google Groups?

All of this is possible from Google Groups, or just “Groups”, a tool that was launched in 2001, but only recently became the big alternative in the sector – especially after the discontinuation of Yahoo! ‘S groups, in late 2019.

For those who are starting on the platform, the steps below help you to create a new group from scratch in the tool, from registration to invitations.

How to set up groups on Google

1. Accessing Groups

The first step is to have a Google account, that is, an email @ gmail.com. This step is mandatory for anyone who wants to be the owner and creator of a list – participants do not necessarily need to have a Gmail address.

Go to the Google Groups website to be taken to the main window of the tool. Most of the screen is occupied by the groups you are already part of.

2. Creating a mailing list

In the left corner, there is a settings menu with options for managing the mailing lists. Click on “Create group”. With that, a form pops up on the screen to be filled out.

The first step involves basic information about the group, such as its name and the email address that will be used to identify it. A list that houses a class from the Faculty of Law of the University of São Paulo (USP), for example, can have the email “classe_direitousp_2021” – in case it hasn’t been registered, of course.

In addition, add a short description of up to 300 characters. With everything completed, go to “Next”.

3. Adjusting privacy

The second screen contains the group’s privacy tools. Here, you define whether it can be found by anyone or only by participants, or whether entry is by invitation only.

Some of the settings are made by progression of approval, with a horizontal gradation line that you can move with the mouse. The more to the right, the more your group is available to view conversations, posts and the list of participants.

4. Invite the first members

The last screen is dedicated to receiving new members. There, you can define that you are the owner, manager and participant of the group by entering email addresses that are already in your contact list.

In addition, it is possible to write a reception message for those invited and choose whether the members will receive the group’s signature on each email, in the summaries that compile the most important messages or never.

Keep the “Add participants directly” button so that the selected people are already included in the list, without them having to approve anything. Finally, go to “Create group”.

Ready! You now have a group created in Google Groups and can use the platform’s various interaction, discussion and collaboration tools. And it is worth remembering that this is not the only platform of the company that allows joint work: even through Google Maps it is possible to create collaborative lists with your contacts.