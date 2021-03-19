Google goes through instabilities on Friday (19)

Google, the most widely used search engine today, is down this Friday (19). According to Downdetector, users began to notice the instability on the platform at 2:15 pm, Brasília time. Approximately 200 complaints have already been registered in all regions of Brazil. For the time being, the state of São Paulo has been most affected by the instability.

The reason for the instability is not yet known and the company has yet to comment on the server failure. In addition to Google, the messenger WhatsApp and the social networks Instagram, Twitter and Facebook are suffering from technical issues.