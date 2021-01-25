Google Forms, used by scammers to find potential victims

It is not new that scammers usually use official tools to make victims. But now, a scam has been discovered in which cybercriminals used Google Forms to obtain information from people and deliver scams in the future.

The discovery was made by the cybersecurity company Proofpoint Threat Research, last Wednesday (20). According to the information, the criminals sent an email to an employee, with the subject filled in by the name of some important company executive.

In the body of the message, the scammers ask for help from the person as a “quick task”, since they are about to go to a meeting. The request is to click on the link in the message and click on the option that appears, because supposedly the page did not work correctly for the cybercriminal.

The link in the email redirects the user to a Google form page. By clicking on the option, scammers become aware of who is likely to fall into such a trap. Thus, these targets would be selected for some future coup.

How to identify the scam?

To identify when a person is sending a link to this scam, the security company has identified some basic email starts, but they can get through without falling into the spam box. Check the list:

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

The intention of the researchers is that the publication of the study serves as an alert to the Internet users, so as not to fall in an attempted coup or click on links from unknown sources.

Have you ever received an email with this type of scam? Tell us in the space for comments.