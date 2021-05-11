Google Forms: How To Use The Service

Google Forms, a free service for creating online forms, has been gaining more and more space among users, whether in the academic and school environment, or in other segments. As its name already denounces, the platform allows the production of questionnaires aimed at research or even evaluations. Although it offers the possibility of editing, the service has several ready-made models and, by the way, it is very intuitive.

Among the various applications of Google Forms is the gathering of feedbacks (in the case of a company, for example) or registration for events, the gathering of data for research (such as, in college, the dreaded TCC) and even the realization of online exams – something that became a recurring feature during remote teaching.

Given the importance that this tool has gained in recent times, with the need for social distance, we at TecMundo decided to create the definitive guide for you to learn how to use it. Check it out below:

How to use Google Forms?

Google Forms has broad compatibility, including browsers like Firefox, Microsoft Edge and, of course, Chrome. Therefore, you will hardly have to worry about it. Well, for a start, you need a Google account. With your credentials in hand, log in to your profile and then follow the instructions below.

Step 1: Access the service’s website (google.com/forms/about) and, among the available options, choose “Go to Google Forms“;

Step 2: Here, you can start a form from scratch by clicking on “Blank” or choosing one of the pre-made templates, in the “Template gallery” tab. In this tutorial, we chose the first option;

However, if you are looking for more practicality, the gallery has models for the personal, professional and academic fields. Among the 17 options available, there are forms to collect contact information, job applications and feedback on a particular course.

Step 3: Once the “blank” template has been selected, name the form by clicking on the text “Form without title” and, below, enter a description (here, you can explain what the questionnaire is about or even provide instructions for filling it, for example);

Step 1: The first question is added automatically and in a multiple choice format, as you can see. If you want to change your format, click on the question. This action will open a customization window, through which it is possible to change its “format”, duplicate it and add answer options;

Step 2: Customize as you prefer and, if you want, check the option “Mandatory”, to prevent the form from being sent without an answer to this question;

Step 3: On the right side of the screen, right next to the title, you will see an options bar. Click “+” to add another question. There are also buttons dedicated to importing questions, adding title and description, image, video and a new section (according to the order of the site);

Editing the theme

Step 1: After adding all the questions in the questionnaire, as well as the necessary sections, it’s time to customize the theme. At the top of the screen, click on the paint palette icon. In this tab, you can add an image to the header, change the theme and background color, as well as the font style;

Step 2: Now, open the “Settings” menu by clicking on the gear icon, also at the top of the screen. In the “General” tab, it is possible to collect the e-mails of those who respond and grant permissions to the participants. In “Presentation”, you can choose options like shuffling the order of questions. Finally, through the “Tests” tab, you can assign points to the questions and allow automatic correction;

How to send the form?

Step 1: If you want to preview your form, click on the eye icon, in the same bar where the previous options are;

Step 2: If everything is as you wish, send the document by clicking on the “Send” button in the upper right corner of the screen;

Step 3: This action will open a sending window, which will have two important icons, an envelope and a chain. Through the first, it is possible to send the form via e-mail to each participant and, in the second tab, an access link will be available. Choose the best option and you’re done!

How to view form responses

As someone who asks, wants answers, you will eventually have to check how the participants reacted to your questionnaire. To do so, go back to the Google Forms homepage and open the created form.

Once this is done, click on the “Answers” tab at the top of the screen. You will now have access to the summary responses, per question or individual, as well as an illustrative graphic. You can even export the data to Google Spreadsheets by clicking on the service icon. If the desired period of response has come to an end, close the form by deactivating the “Accepting responses” option.