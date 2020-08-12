Google for Education: 50 features for distance education

During The Anywhere School, a virtual event that brings together experts and educators from 19 different countries to discuss the future of education, Google for Education announces the arrival of more than 50 new features and functionality for distance learning tools in G Suite for Education, Google Classroom, Google Meet and other company products.

In addition to the future of education, the event will also discuss equity in the public system and the expansion of education in the post-COVID world based on the experiences of other countries. The novelties presented by Google include features such as the temporary recording of classes, which will be available free of charge on GSuite for Education, allowing educators to share the content with those who cannot follow up at the scheduled time and date.

More control and moderation tools will also be included in Google Meet, such as the one that allows you to end classes for everyone and always enter the room first than your students. Brazil was represented at this global meeting in two sessions. The first was attended by the Mayor and the Secretary of Education of Barueri, Rubens Furlan and Flávia Cristina Costa Moreno, in addition to the Head of Public Education at Google for Education, who will explain the city’s strategies to promote democratic access to public education.

In another panel, João Alegria, manager of the Education laboratory at the Roberto Marinho Foundation, will discuss how the diverse reality of a country like Brazil influences hybrid teaching strategies.

Below is a summary of the main features announced by Google, at Meet and in the Classroom:

Google Meet

In September, the mosaic format will feature up to 49 people on the screen, in addition to receiving an integrated Jamboard whiteboard, allowing collaboration between participants;

New controls so that moderators have the option to always enter the room first, end meetings for everyone, disable chat and more;

In October, bespoke or blurry background scenarios will be inserted in the tool, to increase privacy even when the camera is on;

All Google Enterprise for Education customers will have access to “breakout rooms”, or separate rooms to divide classes into small simultaneous groups – favoring the dynamics of classes and detailed observation of student participation;

By the end of the year, resources such as raising hands, Q&A (questions and answers) and surveys will arrive at the Meet;

It will also be possible to record temporarily, available for free to all Google for Education customers (full recordings will continue to be part of the G Suite Enterprise for Education package).

Google Classroom

A new “widget” with task lists on the “Classes” page will help students to know what the next appointments are, what has not yet been delivered and what has already received the teacher’s grade;

Teachers can share a link to invite students to their classes, which makes it very easy to guarantee participation;

Soon, educators will be able to run originality reports five times per course (before, there were three times). In the G Suite Enterprise for Education, teachers will be able to view correspondences that suggest plagiarism not only from web pages, but also between works by different students from the same institution;

Administrators will also have access to more robust tools to control G Suite for Education and the Classroom. Advisors and directors who have “Enterprise” licenses may, for example, have more visibility on the level of use of the Classroom, thanks to the new Data Studio panels. With them, it is possible to see active classes, measure the adoption of different resources and monitor the participation of teachers and students;

In addition, it will be even simpler to synchronize the Classroom grades with the Student Information System. This feature starts with Infinite Campus customers, and then will be expanded to other systems. For more details on what’s new in the Classroom, access this link (in English);

Tasks: The Classroom will soon receive Tasks, an application for learning management systems that offers educators a quick and easy way to distribute, analyze and grade students’ production. The app will help save time as it allows teachers to automatically create and distribute personalized copies of assignments to each student’s folder on Google Drive, send comments to students and give grades regularly and transparently, relying on student reports. originality.



