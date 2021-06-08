Google Fined $270 Million For Advertising Abuse

Google: In a long negotiation, which has dragged on since 2019 with the French Competition Authority, Google has pledged to change its advertising practices, in addition to paying a fine of 220 million euros, equivalent to R$1.4 billion. The decision responds to a complaint by the News Corp media group. and from the French newspaper Le Figaro who felt harmed.

The payment of the million dollar fine is part of an agreement with the French regulatory agency, and represents one of the first antitrust cases against a Big Tech in the world. In the discussion, the head of the Autorité de la concurrence, Isabelle de Silva, emphasized that Google had abused its leading role in the digital advertising industry.

For her, the decision is important, as it is the first case “in the world to deal with the complex algorithmic auction processes used for online ads.” prevail over competitors on SSP (Supply Side Platform) platforms that allow publishers to sell their advertising space.

what google says

In a blog post, also on Monday (7), called “some changes in our ad technology”, Google promises to offer publishers “greater flexibility”, improving the interoperability between its DoubleClick for Publishers manager and servers third-party advertisements.

According to Google’s legal director in France, Maria Gomri, the company is “committed to working in collaboration with regulators and investing in new products and technologies.” The idea is to make the ad platform more transparent, giving users greater access to data.

The agreement signed today is part of an extensive antitrust enforcement movement against major technology corporations around the world. Last week, the European Union and the United Kingdom launched formal investigations into Facebook classified ad abuse.