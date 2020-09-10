Google Finance, to become more dynamic and intuitive

Google announced a complete renovation of the look of Google Finance, the company’s platform with information for those who invest in the stock market or simply like to follow the movement of the sector.

The page was completely redesigned to ensure a better distribution of information, in addition to using more visual elements, such as graphics that indicate the performance of companies on the stock exchange.

In addition, the system will be smarter according to the preferences you demonstrate during navigation. Collections of companies that the user wants to follow more closely or performance comparisons with other periods are easy to be done with new buttons and shortcuts.

The objective is also to bring this subject closer to more people: if you have doubts about some technical terms specific to the sector, for example, just position the PC cursor over the word to have a quick definition. News that helps investors to follow the financial market remains on display, but without so much prominence.

All the news were applied both to the mobile application and the website for browsers accessed via the desktop.

Launch

The new Google Finance look will be available in the United States only for now, with the app starting “in the coming weeks”. Other regions should receive news during this first wave of implementation.



