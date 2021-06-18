Google explanation for the fate of existing Wear OS watches. Qualcomm announced the other day that smartwatches with Snapdragon Wear 3100, 4100 and 4100 processors with Wear OS operating system can be updated with the new Wear OS experience. Shortly after that, Google also spoke about current members of the Wear OS platform.

In the statement made by Google to XDA Developers, there are the following statements: “User experience is among our top priorities. It’s not easy to say anything about when existing Wear OS smartwatches might make the switch to the new unified version. Many technical requirements must be met in order for the unified platform to be supported. Thus, it will be possible to optimize every stage of the user experience.”

Google explanation doesn’t say much. Uncertainty about the update of existing Wear OS watches also continues. There is still no concrete information about what the mentioned technical requirements are.

As Samsung integrates Tizen OS into Wear OS, it is possible that commercial interests may be involved. After all, Samsung also has processors like Qualcomm. It is said that Samsung will be Google processor manufacturing partner and they will be used in the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel Watch.

The Snapdragon Wear 4100 is largely based on the Snapdragon 429 processor. However, it seems that power consumption is optimized in this processor. On the other hand, the Snapdragon Wear 3100 seems to be getting old before the new Wear OS comes out.