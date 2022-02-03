Google Explains How It Moderates Reviews Posted On Maps

Google: Reviews published daily on Google Maps help millions of people make decisions about places and businesses. In a statement released on Wednesday (2), the Mountain View company explained how comments are moderated on the platform, providing details on how it tries to avoid posting inappropriate content.

According to big tech, all posts on Maps are analyzed first by their machine learning system, which is trained to detect potential violations of company policies. Robots are able to identify abusive, misleading and irrelevant content, taking into account certain criteria and standards.

This technology, which does most of the work, also checks to see if the account that posted the review has a history of suspicious behavior. Unusual activity, such as a lot of comments in a short time, and the emergence of news that may have influenced fraudulent posts are other relevant factors.

Another point highlighted by the search giant is that the robots have the ability to avoid negative reviews referring to companies that have banned someone from entering for not presenting a vaccine card against covid-19, when this is a legal requirement. Platform policies are frequently updated to include rules like this.