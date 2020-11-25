Google ends group video calls in Hangouts

Google is currently going through a long – and slow – process to discontinue the Play Music service in favor of the rise of YouTube Music, the Mountain View company’s new music streaming service. We recently saw that the older app finally stopped working and, upon opening it, we came across a migration message for the newer app.

However, this is not the only app that the search giant plans to discontinue and Hangouts also has an end in sight: the app should be completely closed sometime next year.

With that, it is natural that, gradually, the app starts to lose its functions and that is exactly what has just happened. After the last update available on the Playstore, Hangouts loses the ability to make group video calls in the app. Instead, it recommends the user to use Google Meet.

When opening the app in the new version, the user is already greeted with a message at the top of the app, above all conversations, which explains: “Now video calls in Hangouts use Google Meet. With that, you take advantage of Instant Captions, screen sharing and many other features. ”

In addition, if the user insists and tries to start a video call in a group, an automatic message is sent to the participants of the conversation with a link that redirects them to a page in the browser with a videoconference through Google Meet.

It is important to note that the individual video call, that is, with only two participants, is still available in Hangouts, despite the alert saying that the functionality is carried out through Google Meet. However, it is possible that this function will also be removed after the next updates.

After completely discontinuing Hangouts, Google should focus on maintaining only three communication apps: Google Meet, Google Chat and Google Messages – a much lower number for those who have had the Chat, Meet, Messages, Hangouts, Allo apps , Duo, Google Plus, Currents, among others.



