Google Enables Meet Video Conferencing in Augmented Reality

Google announced that Meet on Glass, a video conferencing service through augmented reality glasses, is available to all Workspace users. The tool had been tested since October last year only by a few companies selected by Big Tech.

The service allows video call participants to get a first-person point of view from the Glass Enterprise Edition 2, just like someone sharing a computer screen. Additionally, users can chat live with other co-workers on the call through headsets.

With this, the service aims to facilitate the work of professionals who need specialized help to perform certain services. For now, wearable is only sold to companies in North America, Europe and Australia, particularly those with front-line employees who operate outside factories, data centers and the like.

Augmented Reality Glasses

The Glass Enterprise Edition 2 camera streams images up to 1080p resolution at 30FPS. The 8-megapixel sensor has an 83-degree diagonal field of view with f/2.4 aperture and fixed focus, considered the “best focus at 0.6m”.

The glasses also feature three near-field beamforming microphones, while Bluetooth 5.0 allows for wireless headphones. Wired pairs can also be connected via the USB-C port, which allows charging an 800mAh battery.

The equipment has a screen with 640 x 360 pixels and can be controlled either by gestures or by voice control. The augmented reality glasses are made of nylon resin and work at temperatures between 0°C and 35°C. The lenses have an “antifog” system, which inhibits fogging in environments with up to 95% humidity.