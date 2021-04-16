Google Earth: feature shows Earth change in recent years; Look

Google announced on Thursday (15) that the Google Earth app should win the feature Timelapse. With the tool, the user will be able to observe images taken between 1984 and 2020 by NASA and ESA (European Space Agency) satellites.

It took more than two million hours to process 20 petabytes of satellite imagery into a single 4.4 mosaixel video mosaic. “The goal is to educate, inform and inspire people to reflect on the care of the home of all humanity”, informs the website of the Timelapse resource of Google Earth.

Experience 37 years of our changing planet with the new Timelapse in @GoogleEarth. 🌎 Now you can explore a global, zoomable time-lapse video of Earth from 1984⁠–⁠2020 → https://t.co/HCbJx6ZaIZ pic.twitter.com/YNEI8E2GC2 — Google (@Google) April 15, 2021

As disclosed by Google, the platform will provide different themes, such as urban expansion, forest change, water, infrastructure and agriculture, and the user will be able to choose what they want to monitor. In addition, it will also be possible to make comparisons by regions, such as Antarctica, Latin America, among others.

To access the platform, simply access the Google Earth website on your computer. If you prefer, timelapse videos are also available in 2D or 3D videos.