Google Duo Passes 5 Billion Downloads Mark On Android

The Google Duo video calling app is the newest service to hit a significant mark on the Play Store. As reported by the Android Police website, the service has surpassed the barrier of 5 billion downloads on the digital platform.

As the page points out, the amount of downloads doesn’t exactly mean that all users are active on the service — and it’s quite possible that the number would not be reached if Google Duo wasn’t pre-installed on many Android devices.

On the other hand, the service also gained a survival with the covid-19 pandemic. In addition, the service’s arrival on smart devices — such as monitors, cameras and televisions from brands like TCL — has also made it a viable alternative for quick audio or video calls.

In late 2021, reports indicated that Google Meet is currently the service of choice among internal development teams. However, Duo will remain as an option, especially on mobile, ending rumors that both platforms would be unified at some point.

In the list of most downloaded native system apps from the Play Store, names like Gmail, YouTube and Google Maps have already passed the 10 billion mark of installations on the system.