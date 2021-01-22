Google Duo may stop working on uncertified devices

In the near future, Google Duo may stop working on non-certified Android devices, following the trend set by the Google Messages app.

The date when the Duo app will stop working is unknown

Earlier this week, Google included a notification that an update to the “Messages” application will stop working on “uncertified” Android devices.

The latest update for Google Duo, version 123, is now available on the Play Store. The most important detail in this version is that it contains a similar notification found in Google Messages.

According to this statement, it is thought that Google Duo will not be available on non-certified Android devices in the same way as Google Messages.

If it is not properly approved to use Google Play Services on your Android device, it may soon lose the ability to make and receive Google Duo calls.

Stating March 31 for the “Messages” application, Google did not specify the date when the “Duo” application will stop working.

For those using an unsupported device, Duo may soon unregister the account on your device. This is why we recommend that you backup and download your necessary history.