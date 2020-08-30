Google Duo is coming to Android TVs

Announcing Chromecast support for Google Meet, Google now brings the video chat application Duo for individual consumers to Android TV. Thanks to this application in local application format, users will be able to initiate video calls from their televisions.

The beta version of the Google Duo Android TV app will be released in the coming weeks. It will be possible to perform both one-to-one and group video calls from within the application. “If your TV doesn’t have a built-in camera, just plug in a USB camera,” Google wrote in its blog post on the subject. also used the expression.

This move is part of Google’s efforts to bring video communication applications to larger screens. By adding Chromecast support for Google Meet, the company gave people more flexibility to hold business meetings. The combination of sofa and TV screen in your home will provide a more comfortable environment than using a PC or phone.

Like Meet, Google Duo supports Nest Hub, Nest Hub Max, and other smart displays running Google’s software. The expansion of platforms and diversification of the ways people can use Meet will give Google a little more ground against Zoom and Microsoft Teams. Moreover, these efforts must be seen as long-term, because at the end of the blog post, it is stated that video calls will not be out of our lives anytime soon.



