Google Duo gets screen sharing feature

The screen sharing feature, which was previously prepared for Google Duo, was officially announced. With this feature, users will be able to share their phones’ screens without the need for an extra application or service.

The tech giant made the announcement of the arrival of screen sharing to Google Duo in a post where it announced six new Android features. However, the Android Police site announced the existence of this feature after a Twitter post made by Google with the following words: “Share more moments with your friends on Google Duo. Use screen sharing to view photos and videos together and schedule activities while making a video call. ”

Although Google deleted the tweet in a short time, it had begun to distribute the feature to Android users by the end of September. It is quite easy to activate screen sharing on Google Duo. For this, it is necessary to touch the “Share Screen” option from the menu at the bottom of the screen. Those who will share their screen are warned that sensitive information can be seen by other people in the conversation.

The other person is not visible on the screen when sharing starts. You can only understand that you are in the conversation with the status bar that says “Screen sharing in progress”. It is stated that this feature has not yet reached all Android devices.

Along with the screen sharing feature for Google Duo, it also announced that Android’s new Phone application will be available on more devices this year. Compatible with Android 9 and higher versions, this application includes features for blocking unwanted calls.



