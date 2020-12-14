Google dropped: “This was not due to a cyber attack”

At 12:28 pm today, Monday, just at the beginning of noon, the disaster began: the Google search engine did not work; YouTube was having trouble uploading videos; Gmail would not let you log in … and so on up to 9 applications or services of the Internet giant, all causing problems and which has caused a considerable stir in the networks due to its importance and daily use. But why has it fallen?

Why is Google Maps, Gmail, YouTube down

And we are talking about a global fall, which, although it has mainly affected Europe – practically in all countries it caused problems – and the south of England, other areas such as the East Coast of the United States, Japan or Brazil have also noticed the failure of the following services

Google search engine

Youtube

Gmail

Google maps

Android Google Play Store

Hangouts

Discord

Google drive

Duo

What was the reason? The first thing that comes to mind, and more in these current times, is that the fall and interruption in service could have been due to a ‘human’ factor. In other words: a cyberattack carried out by one or more hackers. But it was not this.

According to Google has explained in a statement sent to Europa Press, it was not a cyberattack, but “an interruption of the authentication system for approximately 45 minutes due to an internal storage quota problem.” Apparently, “the services that require that login users experienced high error rates during this period ”.

All operating systems

The problem was solved shortly after, and currently all services are running normally, according to the Down Detector website. The company indicates that they have deactivated the management system while they carry out an investigation and will ensure that the failure does not occur again, since as we can see, although according to Google records the fall has only been “45 minutes” It has been enough to affect millions of people at the work level, showing once again our extreme dependence on Technology and the Internet.

And it is that a while without being able to enter Gmail, watch YouTube or orient yourself with Google Maps, and chaos is served. What would have happened if it had been several hours?



