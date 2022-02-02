Google Drive Gets Tags To Sort And Filter Files

Google announced this week the arrival of a very useful novelty for those who use Google Drive from the Google Workspace tools and services plan.

Available gradually to qualified customers, the new function is a classification by “tags”, which help to filter and segment files according to topics proposed by the account owner.

In this way, a corporate team can separate public documents from private, completed documents in progress and related to one department from another in an automated and efficient way — as opposed to just creating multiple folders for storage, for example.

In all, you can assign a maximum of five different ratings to each file and add conditions to each item — such as automatically blocking links to documents classified as sensitive from being shared, for example.

It is worth remembering, however, that the feature was only available to members of the Google Workspace plan. Those who use the most basic services of the company’s ecosystem will not be entitled to filters by tags and there is no forecast that the function will be released to more groups of users.