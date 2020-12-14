Google down: problems with YouTube, Maps, Gmail

Although there are still users with problems, in general, Google services are mostly restored. If we go into Down Detector, we see these labels right now:

Google Search: Still with Problems

YouTube: Still Troubled

Gmail: Still with Problems

Google Maps: No Failure

Android Google Play Store: No Failure

Hangouts: No Failure

Discord: Potential Failure

Google Drive: Potential Failure

Duo: No Failure

** Original News **

Before, if a serve was dropped, a serve was dropped, period. But with current structures, a failure in one means a failure in several. We have been observing it for a long time with Facebook, that every time it experiences a service problem it also affects WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger. And we are checking it now with Google.

Google Down: Maps, Youtube, Gmail

Up to 9 Google services and platforms are experiencing problems of different kinds:

Google search engine

Youtube

Android Google Play Store

Gmail

Google maps

Hangouts

Discord

Google drive

Duo

As we read in Down Detector, from 12:28 – 12:43 pm today the reports of user complaints began to rise, which skyrocketed in just minutes – on YouTube alone there were more than 12,000 bug reports in just 15 minutes, and in Gmail more than 10,000.

As we can see, the failures are global, with a special incidence of falls in the East Coast of the United States, in Brazil, India and Japan. But especially in Europe, apparently the epicenter of the decline. According to the map, practically the entire European continent and southern England are affected, being in Spain especially in the center, in Barcelona and part in Andalusia.



