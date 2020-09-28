Google Doodles, the funniest game for the anniversary

Five of the Most Entertaining Games Ever on Google Doodles are Back to Celebrate Their Anniversary

Google is undoubtedly one of the most used search engines around the world, and something that has made it different from the others is its Doodles, which commemorate important dates worldwide or even locally, however there are some that focus on games .

Today, Google is celebrating a very special day, it is its anniversary, a day like today, September 27, but in 1998 the company was created thanks to doctoral students Larry Page and Sergey Brin from Stanford University .

To mark its anniversary, Google added the September 27 Doodle, which features a blue G logo wearing a birthday hat and sitting in front of a laptop, on a video call with his partner oogle, which highlights a point. Interesting when in today’s unprecedented situation, people have turned to commemorating special occasions through virtual encounters.

Some of these games are more than 10 years old, so it is sure to make us feel some nostalgia.

The first game that concerns us is Rubik’s Cube, a Google Doodle that appeared on May 19, 2014. It takes a while to handle the pieces of the digital cube and one can click to rotate the cube on all sides and move the pieces. This Doodle was a tribute to the Hungarian inventor and professor of architecture Erno Rubik; click here to play.

The next game is the crossword game, Google marked 100 years of the game by releasing it on December 21, 2013, which has caused us to have an incredible puzzle to complete thanks to the clues offered. To play, click here.

The following Doodle-game is for all fans of retro or for all those old school gamers, this Doodle was released for the 30th anniversary of the arcade game on May 21, 2010, it is about Pac-Man, the which we have to guide through the map, devouring all possible points, click here to play.

This game allows you to be a black cat with magical powers and defeat an army of ghosts before they attack you. Slide your keyboard in the direction above the heads of the ghouls to turn them to dust, play here.

Google published this interactive Doodle Game in honor of the 44th anniversary of Hip Hop on August 11, 2017. When you start playing, there is a video intro with the history of Hip Hop, and then the game begins. Play here.



