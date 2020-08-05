Google Doodle says the importance of hygiene habits

Today, August 5th, Google changed its Doodle – a game with the letters in the company logo on the homepage of its search engine – to highlight the importance of wearing masks and maintaining hygiene habits to contain the spread and advancement of new coronavirus.

The new Doodle – called “Wear a Mask. Save Lives ”(Wear a mask. Save lives) – shows each of the letters that make up the name of the company by“ putting on ”a mask and then moving away from one another.

By clicking on the name of the company, the page is redirected to a link with several tips on how to stay protected from COVID-19, in addition to avoid spreading the virus among the population.

As some of the tips to prevent the spread of the disease, Google highlights the following:

Wash your hands frequently. Use soap and water or gel alcohol.

Keep a safe distance from people who are coughing or sneezing.

Wear a mask when it is not possible to maintain physical distance.

Do not touch your eyes, nose or mouth.

Cover your nose and mouth with a bent arm or a handkerchief when you cough or exhale.

Stay home if you feel unwell.

Seek medical attention if you have a fever, cough and difficulty breathing.

Remember that this is not the first time that Google has added a personalized Doodle to make people aware of the new coronavirus. In April, the “game” with the company’s letters gave some information about the disease, in addition to paying homage to the emergency services that are fighting the virus.



