Google Doodle pays tribute to International Women’s Day

Today, March 8, 2021, is another International Women’s Day (IWD). In a fair tribute, Google Doodle is showing a clip with a series of female victories in all human fields, in the arts, sciences, rights and equality.

Each trait is a symbol that refers to the achievements of pioneer women opening new doors and preparing the way for new generations to reconstruct history with more solidity, dignity and brilliance. In several countries around the world, International Women’s Day coincides with Women’s History Month.

For that reason, Google has launched several Doodles with pioneer women throughout history as a rehearsal for today’s big global celebration. In the 41-second video, female hands rise in the past, present and future, as if to remember the struggles, efforts, victories and challenges, ranging from the conquest of space to motherhood, through relationships, speeches and emancipations.

International Women’s Day has been around the world for more than a century, starting with the creation of “Women’s Day” in the United States in 1909, and subsequently with the first IWD meeting in 1911, supported by over one million participants . Today, the event is for all mankind. This year’s motto is #EscolhaDesafiar!

The Pioneer Women theme

The International Women’s Day Doodle for 2021 was made by doodler Helene Leroux, who claims to have brought to her art many influences from her grandmother who, due to the male predominance in the area, was never able to follow the profession she loved.

Helene in a way rescued this impossibility and, choosing to challenge, became the first woman in the family to follow art studies, creating a profession from drawing. “I wish that she [the grandmother] could have had the same opportunity at that time!”, Laments the animator.