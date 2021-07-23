Google Doodle Honors The Olympics With Sports Game

Google and Doodle: This Friday (23), Google released Doodle Champion Island, a new retro game in honor of the Tokyo Olympics. With seven different modes, the novelty includes animations by Japanese studio Studio 4°C, also responsible for cutscenes in Catherine (2011) and Asura’s Wrath (2012).

The game is available on the search engine’s homepage. Unfortunately, the company did not say until when it will be offered. You can check the opening in the video below.

Lucky’s Adventures

This is the biggest interactive Doodle ever created by Google and tells the story of Lucky, a ninja cat who travels to Champion Island, where a sports festival is being held. The list of mini games includes artistic swimming, skateboarding, marathon, archery, table tennis, rugby and rock climbing.

There are four different teams and the player will only have to choose one to represent; Google also made available a world scoreboard with the rank of each group. You can help Ushi the ox, Karasu the crow, Inari the fox or Kappa, a Japanese turtle-like spirit.

The game has an aesthetic similar to other classic 16-bit games such as Pokémon and The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past. In addition to the mini games, Lucky can complete side quests and explore the entire island.

“We are happy that we were able to reference several stories from Hokkaido, northern Japan, to Okinawa, southern Japan. In addition to drawing inspiration from familiar stories, we also tried to show the rich variety of natural beauty, including the deep sea, tropical beaches , forests and mountains with snow”, informed the Studio 4°C team in an interview with Google.