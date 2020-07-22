Google does not certify mobiles with 2 GB or less of RAM

Starting with Android 11, devices with 2 GB of RAM or less will need to have Android Go. Otherwise, they cannot be certified to receive Google services. Until now, Android GO was intended for devices with 1 GB or less of RAM, but now Google has raised these certification requirements. If manufacturers want the mobile to carry Android in its standard version, they will have to introduce at least 3 GB of RAM.

This movement is relevant at the market level, since it will have consequences for some of the main Android manufacturers such as Xiaomi, Samsung or Huawei, among many others, which have recent terminals with 2 GB of RAM in their catalog. If they want to continue in this line as of Android 11, they will have to certify quite sophisticated proposals at the software level, with Android Go.

Google has raised the requirements to certify its services. All mobiles with 2 GB of RAM or less will have to be launched with Android Go, and those with 512 MB of RAM will not be certified. Although 512 MB of RAM sounds absurd to us in 2020, there are recent terminals such as the Wiko Sunny3 or the BLU Advance L5 with this amount of memory. The ban begins with Android 11, so terminals that are already on the market are not affected.

Finding phones with 2 GB of RAM is still common in 2020. If manufacturers still want to use this amount, they will have to use a much more limited version of Android

Regarding 2 GB of RAM, they are still a regular in the input range. Without going any further, Xiaomi launched just a few weeks ago the Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C, cheap mobiles below 100 euros at the change they sacrifice RAM to adjust the price. Similarly, companies like Samsung have very recent terminals such as the Samsung Galaxy A11, which start from 2 GB of RAM. As they pointed out a while ago from Xataka Android, Android Go has become the perfect excuse to lower the hardware in the entry range, something that Google wants to start changing. Currently, according to GSMarena, there are 67 mobiles with 2 GB of RAM, launched between 2019 and 2020.

This type of phone must come with Android Go from Android 11, or it cannot be certified with Google services. This movement forces a major change in strategy to manufacturers who want to continue selling very cheap entry mobiles, since equipping them with Android Go, a highly-capable version of Android, may not be interesting in certain alternatives (especially in Xiaomi, where MIUI is a purchase pillar for many users).



