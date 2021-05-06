Google Docs Receives Update That Facilitates Collaborative Editing

Google Docs: Recently, Google announced the arrival of a new feature to Google Docs, its digital solution for creating and editing texts on the internet. Through an official post on the Workspace Updates blog, the company detailed the benefits of the “Show Editors” function, which should facilitate collaborative work on a document.

The feature allows users to right-click on excerpts of previously edited text and to view, quickly and concisely, a list of people who worked on the changes, along with their respective date and time. In addition, Google has also implemented a “Version History”, which promotes even more control and details about changes.

With its gradual distribution started last Monday (3), the novelty should reach users within two weeks, according to the official Google calendar. In this way, the resource will still take some time to be available on all accounts in Docs.