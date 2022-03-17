Google Docs Launches Collaborative Email Creation in Documents

Google Docs: The platform for creating and editing text content Google Docs began to gain a new feature ideal for those who write emails together.

The novelty is a ready-made interface that recreates the Gmail message composition window and allows one or several people to write an email within the service. After creation, the submission can be performed within Google Docs itself, as the accounts are normally linked to an email.

The feature is especially useful for anyone who needs to work on a long email that requires input from multiple people — who can be summoned to edit using the “@username” command — or for those who are more comfortable writing on the blank page of the email. service than in the email interface, for example.

To enable it, simply choose the option when typing the command @email draft in a document. Another alternative is to access the format in Insert > Basic Elements in the platform’s top menu. When finished, just click “Send” and follow the directions in the Gmail window.

More than a blank sheet

The draft email template has been in development and testing for some time and is another addition to previous updates that made collaborative editing easier, including mentioning people and attaching documents to Docs pages.

All Google Docs users will have access to the novelty, from paid to free plans. The update that makes the inline draft email available has already started