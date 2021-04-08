Google digital I / O 2021: dates to be held

Google canceled the I / O developer conference last year, it will reorganize its traditional event this year. Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced that the I / O 2021 developer conference will be held digitally between May 18-20. Apple also recently announced that WWDC 2021 will be held in virtual environment. Some riddles are also shared with users from the Google Developers Twitter account.

Participation in I / O 2021 will be free. Google has showcased new versions of Android and impressive AI features in I / O in the past years. It is currently unknown what announcements the internet giant will make this year. However, the company is expected to make similar statements this year, similar to previous years.

According to the Frequently Asked Questions page of I / O 2021, both consumer and developer events will be held at the conference. These events can be watched again after the first broadcast. As in previous years, technical sessions, workshops and special meetings for interested participants will be held within the scope of I / O. The full calendar of the event will be shared on the last days of the month.

Although the focus is usually on software in I / O, the company occasionally reveals new products at this conference. It remains unclear whether the internet giant will make a similar announcement this year. Registration for Google I / O 2021 has already opened.