Google: Demands that Trump be banned from YouTube

On Friday, the Alphabet Workers Union (AWU) demanded that YouTube take tougher measures against current U.S. President Donald Trump. The association, recently formed by Google employees and its parent company Alphabet, demands Trump’s ban on the video platform, considering the company’s current response “insufficient”.

The demand came after YouTube removed the video of Trump commenting on his supporters’ attack on the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday (6), justifying the act with its policy to combat false news. However, AWU claimed in a statement that the platform refuses to punish the president properly, according to its own rules, avoiding his permanent ban and opting only to remove the said video.

In this sense, the association went further and drew YouTube’s attention to an even bigger problem, stating that the platform would consolidate itself as a “vector for the growth of fascist movements”, if it continued to prioritize its sponsors over its users – one of many criticisms that the platform has suffered in recent months.

At the end of its statement, AWU also quoted the current president of Brazil, stating that YouTube should no longer be a stage for fascist movements: “Anything less [than a more serious policy against fascist movements] is to support the deadly violence: from Gamergate to Charlottesville, from Christchurch to Washington DC, from Jair Bolsonaro to Donald Trump, “comments,” Alphabet, in failing to act, did tremendous damage: the thousands of victims of hate and the world, “concludes .

Similarly, other social networks, such as Facebook and Twitter, have already announced restrictive measures against Donald Trump. Zuckerberg’s platform, the most severe, said in a post the indefinite ban on the US president’s social accounts, while Twitter only confirmed the temporary block on his platform.