Google dark mode will further reduce battery consumption

We know that despite the tendency of the dark theme to help a lot to reduce visual fatigue, it does not always end up also helping to reduce the battery – this is because, sometimes, the “dark” is not even black, that is, it does not offer the possibility to turn off some pixels.

We see this, for example, in the Google news feed, which adopts a dark gray theme in its current version, but it seems that everything may be about to change for the better.

A recent publication on Reddit shows that the feature has already begun to shift on some smartphones to a black AMOLED theme, suggesting that the upcoming change is already in the testing phase.

The main difference is the color of the cards, which, instead of dark gray, in this new version are truly black. Unfortunately the background of the feed remains dark gray, but at least the small change in the cards may already reduce visual fatigue and battery consumption in smartphones and tablets with OLED panels.

Unfortunately, very few people have had access to this novelty – not even those running the beta version of the Google application have been contemplated, which indicates that the change is not related to a specific version, but is something activated on the servers.

Possibly the search giant is releasing this change to a lucky few in order to collect feedback, so depending on the reception, it may be that a few more things will change when the final version is released.



