Google crash caused an error in authentication

Earlier on Monday (14), reports from users around the world indicated that Google services were down or experiencing instability. Complaints about the “500 error” – which appears when there is some kind of incompatibility on a website – started to appear around 8:30 am, according to DownDetector, and the peak of records was at 9 am, but, according to the company , everything is already solved. This was an authentication problem.

Brazil, United States, Asia and several European countries were regions in which crashes were noted. In addition to applications not being updated, the message “your account is temporarily unavailable; we regret the inconvenience and suggest that you try again in a few minutes” was displayed on the web version of Gmail. Loading of videos, in turn, did not occur in a conventional way on YouTube. “Something went wrong…”, he said.

The Google Workspace status panel shows that, in fact, the company’s main solutions did not work.

Thorough review

To clarify what happened, a Google spokesperson provided the following statement: “Today, at 8:47 am (GMT), Google suffered a drop in its authentication system, for approximately 45 minutes, due to a internal quota management problem. Services that require user login showed high error rates during this period. ”

Fortunately, he indicates, the situation has returned to normal: “The authentication error was resolved at 9:32 am. All services are restored. We apologize to those affected and we will conduct a thorough review to ensure that this does not happen again in the future.”

And did you have difficulties related to the fall of Google solutions?



