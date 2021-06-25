Google Contacts Reminds Of Google Plus With Its New Design

Google has unveiled its new design for the Contacts service. According to a statement from Google, with new extra information in the style of Rings, “A new experience will be introduced for people and Workspace users will be able to learn more about their colleagues.

With the new design, users will be able to see the organizational chart in the Contacts interface. Past meetings with a contact and emails sent or received are also displayed in the interface.

Going to an organization with the motivation to learn more about co-workers seems like a logical choice. The new design chosen by Google brings to mind Google Plus.

It remains unclear whether Google will apply this new model to personal accounts. However, for now, it is possible to see this design only in Workspace and G Suite accounts. It is not possible for individual users to go to a similar design in the Google Contacts service.